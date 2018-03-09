Kindness Karnival provides fun for all

Heather Gursky

Contributing Writer

On Thursday Feb. 22, Friends of Rachel – a club made in honor of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine shooting – held their 4th annual Kindness Karnival. This year’s theme was “Let Your Kindness Shine.”

“As a club,” President Briana Zdradzinski said, “we follow and promote her values and challenges, which include looking for the best in others, choosing positive influences, writing goals, acknowledging that little acts of kindness actually go a long way and starting a chain reaction.”

Several organizations such as the Marine Wildlife Club and Honor Society were also set up at the event. In the middle of the room, Friends of Rachel had their table set up and they gave out magnets with positive quotes printed on them and frosted cookies.

At the beginning of the event, KU’s acapella group, the Kutztones, performed “River” by Bishop Briggs and “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5. It was a quick bit of live entertainment that the whole room seemed to enjoy.

As the Karnival continued, games along with shaved ice and popcorn could be found throughout the room. This helped provide the ultimate campus carnival feel.

If you are interested in joining Friends of Rachel, their weekly meetings are on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. in Old Main room 123.