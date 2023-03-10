Jalen DeVose opens up about his journey which has brought him to Kutztown

Special teams ace call his mother his most influential figure

By Conor Doherty

Photo Credit: Desiree Dehaven

DeVose, a graduate of La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pa., hails from Langhorne, Pa., and is a key contributor for KU football. Listed as a linebacker, DeVose makes an impact on defense and special teams on the field while setting a high standard in the classroom as a psychology major. He has seen increased playing time each year at KU and hopes to make a bigger impact as a senior in the fall. Football has been DeVose’s favorite sport since he was six. He grew up playing it, played it in high school, and is eager for the sport to return for the season.

When asked about his typical day as a KU student-athlete, DeVose said “Either a lift or conditioning work in the morning so about a 5:15 wake-up. After that, I get breakfast then come home to shower and get ready for class. Between my classes, I either have a football meeting or do homework. When I’m done with classes for the day, I eat and do homework.”

“I committed to Kutztown after my football visit. I wasn’t too familiar with the school before but I had some family members go and I really enjoyed my visit. Since I’ve been here, I’ve enjoyed every minute,” DeVose responded when asked about the reasons he decided to come to KU.

As a psychology major, DeVose is excited to learn about the mind and “why people act the way they do.” He wanted to learn how emotions work after taking a psychology class in high school that peaked his interest.

Jalen DeVose credits his “personable” character to his mom, the woman who raised him. He says she is, “very caring, giving, loving, and is an all-around good person.” One of his favorite memories with his family is the annual Disney trip. He said “it always gave me something to look forward to at the end of the school year.”

DeVose speaks highly of his friends and remembers going to play basketball outside in the spring with them. He says his friends have played a big role in why he enjoys life as a student-athlete at KU so much

