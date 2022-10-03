There are two forms below: A submission form and a model. Use the model as a guide to complete the form.

Essentially, the form is intended to prevent errors or exclusions of information, such as omitted images or links. Most of the information required on the form can be copied and pasted from the original article (i.e. headline, subhead, captions).

Once the form has been completed, copy and paste your article after the submission information (see model). Then submit the article to the editor-in-chief via email.

Attach images separately. Please do not paste them into the article. Keep them separate so they don’t get buried.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

