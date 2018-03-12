KU women’s lacrosse defeats Jefferson 19-6

By Amanda Eagle

Contributing Writer

Makayla Bowman scored five goals to help lead the KU women’s lacrosse team to a 19-6 victory over Jefferson.

Sarah Gabriele scored the first goal of the Feb. 24 game, the first of three scores for her. Madison Carlucci and Destanee Watkins also had hat tricks in the win.

“We’re excited to start playing at a higher competition and get ready for the PSAC,” Carlucci said after the game.

Bowman scored the fifth goal of the game with a running jump shot to extend the KU lead to 5-0.

Jefferson’s Erin Eckert scored two goals for the Rams, making the score 9-2 at the half.

The second half began with KU scoring two more goals, making the score 11-2 with 28:06 left in the game. Eckert later scored another goal for Jefferson, completing her own hat trick in the losing effort.

Gabriele finished the game with two assists, along with Carlucci, Watkins, Bowman, Lauren Schmidt and Emily Smith all contributing one assist. KU’s freshman goalie, Haley Kline, had eight saves.

There were five penalties within the second half of the game, three of them against KU and two against Jefferson. Kutztown had a total of 17 turnovers, while Jefferson had 22.

KU scored their final goal with six seconds left in the game to complete the blowout.