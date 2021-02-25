Chancellor of PASSHE to Virtually Visit KU in March

By Carin Holmes

Assistant News Editor

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein will virtually visit KU on Mar. 11.

An open forum with Chancellor Greenstein will be held for the KU campus community from 3–4:30 p.m., according to an email sent to KU students, faculty and staff from the Office of University Relations on Feb. 22.

Anyone who is interested can join the open forum using this link.

Greenstein’s visit comes at a time when changes are set to occur within PASSHE. In Oct. 2020, PASSHE’s Board of Governors unanimously affirmed the process of integrating six universities after a financial review of the proposed integrations.

According to the integration plan on http://www.pashhe.edu, PASSHE is exploring two possible combinations — California-Clarion-Edinboro and Bloomsburg-Lock Haven-Mansfield.

The combined facilities would operate as a single accredited entity within an umbrella of leadership, faculty, enrollment management strategy and budget — all while retaining individual campus’ names and preserving their historical identity, brand and campus experiences, including sports teams and clubs.

The integrations come as a result of low enrollment and financial issues. The goal of the integrations is to lower costs for students with the hope of reducing tuition by 25% by 2026.

PASSHE is not considering any more multi-university integrations that would include KU at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

