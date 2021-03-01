KU Football Player Lands Job in the NFL

By Sammy Strobel

Alumni, Erik Frazier named Tennessee Titans Offensive Skills Assistant

Credit: Daytonflyers.com

Erik Frazier will be helping call plays for the Tennessee Titans. He was hired as an offensive skills assistant along with Jason Houghtaling as the offensive line assistant, according to profootballtalk.

According to kubears.com, while at KU, Frazier played as a wide receiver for the football team. He had a total of 159 catches for 1,821 yards in his career and15 touchdown catches in 25 games. His talent helped the team win their first PSAC Championship in program history in 2011.

Frazier graduated in 2012 with a dual-major in criminal justice and leisure and sport studies. He went on to be the wide receiver coach and the pass game coordinator at Montana State for the last two seasons, profootballtalk said.

The KU alum has several years of college coaching experience, including Western Illinois, Northwestern, Dayton and Delaware Valley.

Before landing this job with the Titans, Frazier spent time working with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs, which was a part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship.

With the Titans being ranked towards the top of the league in numerous categories, expectations for Frazier are high.

