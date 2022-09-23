PA to welcome new driver’s license design

These new driver’s licenses will have enhanced safety features

By Katherine Lovelidge

Pennsylvania is updating their driver’s license design and technology.

Newly originated licenses will begin distribution mid-November and continue distribution over the next four year cycle of scheduled renewals.

“The new design features enhanced security features in an attempt to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process,” according to PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, quoted in an NBC 10 Philadelphia article.

The new design features guilloche technology, often used in high security documents such as passports and banknotes, which implants customized security patterning into the license.

Other features, outlined by ABC27 news, include Optically Variable Ghost Portrait and variable Data with UV, which change the appearance of the card as the angle the ID is being viewed at changes, as well as a Dynamic Look Through Element, which features a gold tint when viewed under direct light.

Real ID-compliant products will also use these same updated security features.

