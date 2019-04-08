Volunteer Appreciation Week upcoming at Community Outreach Center

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

The Community Outreach Center will recognize and show appreciation for volunteer students on the KU campus through a week of events.

From April 15 to April 19, the center will host “Volunteer Appreciation Week” with events centered in their MSU location.

“The COC has planned a variety of activities, both to help and show appreciation for all students who participate in volunteer work in the community,” the center wrote in a media release. “All students, not just COC volunteers, are welcome to participate.”

Each day has a specific theme and events, which coincide. Monday will be a “stress-free” day; there will be free massages, and attendees can make stress balls and essential oil balms.

On Tuesday, the center and staff coordinators will present awards to “volunteers that exceeded expectations through their volunteer work.” Additionally, free food and cake will be served.

Wednesday will have an environmental theme, and attendees will create zero waste toothpaste. Metal straws will be handed out, as well.

A variety of pets will be on-hand for Thursday, which is devoted to animals. Attendees can also make dog toys for local shelters and create bird feeders.

Finally, on Friday, attendees can write cards to children in hospitals and create homemade coloring books to donate for “children’s day.”

“The COC staff is excited to celebrate the success of the [center] this year and celebrate all student volunteers who show Golden Bear spirit through community service,” the center’s release added.