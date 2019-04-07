Golden Bears currently sit in second in PSAC’s 2019 Dixon Trophy standings

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

As the PSAC released an updated version of the PSAC Dixon Trophy standings following the winter season, KU continues to follow the success of the fall season and currently ranks second in standings. Following the fall athletic season, the Golden Bears were ranked third in the standings after successful seasons from the football, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country teams.

The Dixon Trophy is awarded at the end of each academic year to the most successful PSAC program based on conference playoff finishes, as well as their regular-season finish. Standings are based on an average score for all PSAC Championship sports that each school sponsors. With 18 schools currently in the PSAC, each conference sport is awarded 18 points, and a descending point value is given for respective place finishes. Second through last place values are determined by how many teams participate in the sport, since not every school sponsors every sport.

Heading into the spring season, KU is currently on pace for their best finish in standings since they last won the Dixon Trophy after the 2005-06 school year. The Golden Bears haven’t finished inside the top-five since 2011-12 when it placed third. KU finished ninth at the end of the 2017-18 year.

West Chester currently sits at the top of the standings with 14.43 points, followed by KU with 12.15 and Shippensburg rounds out the top-three with 11.64 points.

The women’s indoor track and field team earned the most points of the winter season for KU after being crowned PSAC champions. Kelly Groth and Taye Dairo won individual PSAC championships in the 60-meter and high jump respectively.

Women’s basketball earned the second most points for KU as the PSAC runner-up and East division champions. The Golden Bears won their first division championship since 1996 and appeared in the PSAC final for the first time in program history. Karen Lapkiewicz and Rylee Derr were voted All-PSAC following a successful season.

The Golden Bear wrestling program claimed its first-ever team title this past season while boasting three All-Americans: Andrew Dunn Jr., Jeff Reimel and T.C. Warner. This past season, Dunn Jr. became the fifth Golden Bear in program history to win a national championship. The team also brought home the first top-10 national team finish in program history at the national championship.

The KU men’s indoor track and field team finished third at the PSAC Championship, its highest finish at PSACs since placing third in 2012. EJ Umoh won the weight throw at the PSAC Indoor Championships.

Men’s basketball finished 16-14 overall, the fifth straight season with at least 16 wins and the sixth consecutive postseason appearance by the Golden Bears. Anthony Lee was voted the PSAC East Athlete of the Year, All-Region and All-District First Teamer and honorable mention as an All-American.

The Golden Bear swim team finished PSACs with 283.5 points and came home with a 10th-place finish, its highest placing since 2012. They also finished their dual season with an 8-2 record for the program’s highest win total since the 2010-11 season.

Seven PSAC Championships are up for grabs in the spring season: men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, softball, baseball, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s tennis. KU looks to move up that final spot in the rankings to win the second Dixon Trophy in KU history