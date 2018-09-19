Movie Review: “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

By Heather Gursky

Assistant A&E Editor

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” premiered on July 7, making it Marvel’s third released movie in the past year. Marvel introduced Ant-Man to us in 2015 with a solo movie, appropriately titled “The Ant-Man.” Although the sequel was released three months after “Avengers: Infinity War,” this movie’s plot follows the events of “Avengers: Civil War,” released May 6, 2016.

In this film, two years have passed since “Civil War,” and Scott Long (Paul Rudd) is seen in his final days of house arrest. With only one day left to serve, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) show up at his doorstep asking for a favor.

With the possibility that Hank’s wife has survived the quantum realm, the trio race against time to open the portal, find her and reunite her back with her family.

Racing against the clock would be a lot easier if there wasn’t an antagonist, right? Well, they have a semi-antagonist. Her name is Ghost, and in order to survive, she needs Dr. Pym’s quantum device, which happens to be the same thing he needs to use to get his wife back to present day.

As time runs out, a resolution is made between the two—they agree to not only bring back Mrs. van Dyne, but also restore Ghost to full health again.

Like the first “Ant-Man,” the sequel carries the same focus of family throughout its plot. Between Scott’s efforts to be an amazing dad while being confined to a house and Dr. Pym’s unending search for his missing wife, the movie convinces its viewers that family will always be there.

So, whether it is date night or just an average lazy Sunday, this movie should be on everyone’s watch list.