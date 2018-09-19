Kutztown-based Talisman Players present “Honk!”

By Heather Gursky

Assistant A&E Editor

It was another successful weekend for the Talisman Players as they showcased their third production at KU. The production ran from Friday, Sept. 7, to Sunday, Sept. 9, offering two night shows and one evening show. This summer’s musical choice was the inspiring story, “Honk!”

Prior to moving to Kutztown, the Talisman Players had an outstanding run of over two decades in Staten Island, N.Y.; during that time, founder Tom Nardone was in charge.

After moving to Kutztown four years ago, the acting group was revived by his daughter Christine Nardone Storch. Christine was also the director of this summer’s production and had a lot to say about the group.

When asked about what her favorite part of the Talisman Players was, Christine had said, “I think that my favorite part would be watching families be able to spend time together in a fun way and also an educational way.”

She continued, detailing how she has enjoyed, “watching the growth of [the] kids that came to [her] in first grade and now they’re in sixth grade and [knowing] they’ve grown and learned about theatre.”

Looking around the room and seeing more family groups than college students, it was fitting that the Talisman’s chose “Honk!”

The inspirational musical follows a young swan who hatches in a duck’s nest. He is teased because he does not look like the others. After being tricked, the young swan finds himself lost, which turns into a journey that teaches him self-acceptance.

Once he is reunited with his family, he is no longer an ugly cygnet but a beautiful swan whom everyone accepts.

While asking audience members about their opinions at the end of the show, communications professor, Dr. Lisa Weckerle remarked, “They did such a great job welcoming all levels of the community!”

The musical not only sent out a positive message to the younger members in the audience but to the younger cast members as well. The utilization of the different ages on stage, which ranged from elementary school students to adults, was a big factor in the successful performance.

Molly Nemirow, a sophomore at Exeter High School and three-time actress for the Talisman Players, said, “It was a great production team to be a part of!”

If you are interested in being a part of the Talisman Players, follow their Facebook page for updates and upcoming events.