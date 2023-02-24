The latest in KU spring sports: The Keystone Newspaper Podcast

By Conor Doherty

On Friday before the Super Bowl, we were able to catch up with KU’s women’s lacrosse team and softball team to chat about the start of their seasons, their outlook for the future, and more. In the morning, lacrosse coach Kristen Nicholson, senior defender Brooke-Lynn Grim, and freshman midfielder Brynn Axe all stopped by. In the afternoon, softball head coach Judy Lawes and graduate pitcher Sarah Harvey joined us for a few minutes.

Last week, before sweeping a doubleheader in Virginia, KU baseball’s head coach Eric Folmar stopped by to record a podcast. He talked about things like improvements needed, potential breakout candidates, and expectations for his team this spring. Check out both episodes of the podcast here:

KU Baseball

Women’s Lacrosse

