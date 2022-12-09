Off to a 3-4 start, KU women’s basketball is looking to right the ship after an up and down first seven games. Coming off a very strong win against Clarion, 77-39, KU women’s basketball now has some momentum behind them. They return to the court on Wednesday, December 7, in Philadelphia for a matchup against Holy Family at 6pm. In the latest installment of the Keeping Up with the Keystone podcast, head women’s basketball coach, Janet Malouf, and seniors Sydney Pierson and Casey Remolde stop by to talk about their trip to UCONN, why the team was so dominant last year, and what they can do to keep their winning ways in 2022-2023.

KU Women’s Basketball

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

