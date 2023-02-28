Preview: Admiral Levine comes to KU

By Fern Theobaldo

KU will host its annual Social Work Community Forum on March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This year, the forum is bringing Admiral Rachel L. Levine, an Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). She is scheduled to speak at 9:20 a.m., followed by a Q&A session.

The administration is free, and those who are interested in registering can visit here.

This year’s topic is “The Opioid Epidemic: Impacts on Family Life Across the Lifespan.” This event will raise awareness of opioid addiction and how it impacts youth. Opioids are uncontrollable, and adults using and misusing them, even medically, can threaten their lives.

Levine works every day to improve the health and well-being of all Americans. She completed her training in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City after graduation from Harvard College and Tulane University School of Medicine.

