The Keystone Newspaper announces week of giveaways

Students, faculty, and members of the surrounding community will have the chance to win prizes from local businesses.

By Abby Regensburger

Thursday’s Prize

Photo Credit: Linda Zuniga

The Keystone Newspaper is hosting a week of giveaways on our social media from February 27th-March 3rd. Prizes will include a variety of gift cards and goodies donated by local businesses.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday – A $25 gift certificate to Firefly Bookstore located at 271 W Main St. in Kutztown.

Tuesday – A $20 gift certificate to Basin Street Hotel at 42 E Main St. in Kutztown.

Wednesday – A t-shirt and $25 gift certificate to Takkii Ramen at 164 W Main St in Kutztown.

Thursday – A gift basket and $20 certificate to Hazel’s Cafe at 544 Noble St Ste A in Kutztown.

Friday – Winners announced.

In order to enter and stay up to date on what Keystone has to offer, follow us on social media. You can find us on these platforms:

Instagram: @KeystoneatKU

TikTok: @KeystoneatKU

Twitter: @TheKeystoneNews

Giveaways are open to students, faculty, and members of the surrounding community. All winners will be randomly chosen, and must pick up their prize.

A special thank you to all of the businesses who donated prizes!

