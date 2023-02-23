The Keystone Newspaper announces week of giveaways

Students, faculty, and members of the surrounding community will have the chance to win prizes from local businesses.
The Keystone Newspaper is hosting a week of giveaways on our social media from February 27th-March 3rd. Prizes will include a variety of gift cards and goodies donated by local businesses.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday – A $25 gift certificate to Firefly Bookstore located at 271 W Main St. in Kutztown.
Tuesday – A $20 gift certificate to Basin Street Hotel at 42 E Main St. in Kutztown.
Wednesday – A t-shirt and $25 gift certificate to Takkii Ramen at 164 W Main St in Kutztown.
Thursday – A gift basket and $20 certificate to Hazel’s Cafe at 544 Noble St Ste A in Kutztown.
Friday – Winners announced.
In order to enter and stay up to date on what Keystone has to offer, follow us on social media. You can find us on these platforms:
Instagram: @KeystoneatKU
TikTok: @KeystoneatKU
Twitter: @TheKeystoneNews
Giveaways are open to students, faculty, and members of the surrounding community. All winners will be randomly chosen, and must pick up their prize.
A special thank you to all of the businesses who donated prizes!
