Keystone Newspaper Podcast: Conor Doherty – Men’s Basketball preview

Off to a 2-5 start, KU men’s basketball has their work cut out for them in the coming weeks. Luckily, the team knew they were going to be faced with challenges throughout the year and is more than ready to overcome them. In the latest installment of the Keeping Up with the Keystone podcast, head men’s basketball coach, Bernard Driscoll, and one team captain, Wesley Butler sit down to talk about the coming season, what to expect, and new players to keep an eye on this year. KU men’s basketball returns to the floor on Sunday, December 18 at IUP.

KU Men’s Basketball

