KU President Hawkinson Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Michael Alberto, Freeform Editor and

Carin Holmes, News Editor

On Monday, January 24, 2022, KU President Kenneth S. Hawkinson contracted COVID-19 for the second time. The president is currently working from home for the next ten days in accordance with university protocol.

Those who have come in close contact with the president have been notified, according to an email sent to all students, faculty and staff on Monday. Additionally, President Hawkinson is vaccinated with a booster shot and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

President Hawkinson tested positive for COVID-19 last year on January 7, during which he experienced mild symptoms.

In a statement provided by Bryan Salvadore from University Relations, Salvadore states that “The President’s symptoms continue to be mild. He tested Monday morning — shortly after symptoms began — and tested positive. His close contacts have all been notified, but we are not able to disclose further information about them due to health privacy regulations (HIPPA). We have no information on specific variants.”

If anyone is experiencing symptoms, they can be tested by the Health and Wellness Center. In addition to the Health and Wellness Center, four at-home COVID-19 tests from the government can be ordered here.

