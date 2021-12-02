Chalking no longer allowed on Alumni Plaza

By Carin Holmes

News Editor

Chalking is no longer allowed on Alumni Plaza due to an agreement between KU and the KU Foundation.

Alumni Plaza landscape

Credit: Vincent Lattanzi

The KU Foundation owns Alumni Plaza and leases it back to the university, according to an email sent to students, faculty, and staff from the KU Office of University Relations Nov. 3. Due to the number of tribute and memorial bricks purchased by alumni, faculty, students and others, it was decided that chalking would no longer be allowed.

The previous university policy in STU-018 did not include any restriction on chalking the sidewalks other than when it was dangerous, destructive or difficult to remove.

This new rule regarding chalking on Alumni Plaza does not apply to other university grounds as they are owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Information regarding university policies can be found here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

