KUMUN Philadelphia Conference

From Nov. 12-15, KU’s Model United Nations Club competed at the University of Pennsylvania’s UPMUNC conference.

The conference was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia. Over the course of three days, members from KUMUN were able to compete at the conference in either a general assembly or crisis setting.

Those competing in a general assembly worked in large committees to draft and finalize resolutions to present at the end of the conference, while those in crisis settings worked to pursue their personal motives and survive the challenges thrown in their way.

While gaining valuable insight from the conference itself, members who attended were also able to explore the city of Philadelphia and what it had to offer.

Club members were able to bond both inside committee while working and outside committee while exploring the city of Philadelphia, creating memories that will not soon be forgotten.

Conferences that KUMUN attends are almost fully funded by the club, with club members paying little to attend themselves. The club is currently planning a trip to Montreal and Tokyo to compete in McGill’s and Harvard’s Model United Nations conferences.

KUMUN meets every Monday at 6:00 p.m. in AF103.

