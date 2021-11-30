Physics Club Movie Night

By Erin Foley

Contributing Writer

photo of Led Zeppelin light show held by the physics club

Credit: vincent Lattanzi

On Nov. 12, the Physics Club at KU held a movie night in Grim’s planetarium. The new science fiction film “Dune” was projected onto the large, curved ceiling found in the planetarium.

The president of the Physics Club, Noah Cox, said that this is the first year that the Physics Club decided to hold regular movie nights. “We have a really awesome planetarium, and I wanted to utilize that because it is a fun, free experience for students here,” said Cox. Events like these are a way for students to learn more about physics and STEM-related topics while having fun on a Friday.

The Physics Club, however, isn’t just for students pursuing a major in physics or STEM. Students of any major are welcome to come and indulge in the club’s activities, free of pressure. “There is no need to be good at physics,” Cox added. “There are no equations and no tests. This club is here for its members.”

The club has activities planned in the future such as building rockets, stargazing and possible trips to museums. The Physics Club also performs community service acts, and has collaborated with local boy scout troops in the past. The club meets on Thursdays at 11:00 a.a. in GR 301.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

