Study Abroad Opportunities Available for KU Students

By Carin Holmes

News Editor

KU is offering a variety of opportunities to study abroad for students during the summer semester in 2022.

Applications are currently available for students to apply to study abroad in Germany, Austria, Ireland, Italy, South Africa and Spain. Each trip offers courses for students to take while they are away.

During the KU Germany and the Alps Summer Program, students will stay in Munich and Stubai while visiting Nuremberg, the Neuschwanstein Castle, Salzburg, Innsbruck and the Tirolean Alps, and have the opportunity to travel independently to Venice, Rome, Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Prague and Vienna. Courses available to take include German Short Story, Environmental Psychology, and International Communication. The trip begins on May 19 and ends June 14. The deadline to apply for this trip is Dec. 17, but applications will continue to be accepted until all spots are filled.

Still life of a globe

By Vincent Lattanzi

During the KU Ireland Summer Program, students will visit Belfast, Dublin, Galway, Killarney and Cork. Courses available for students to take on this trip include Ireland’s Literary Landscape, Religious Transition in Early Christian Ireland and Self and Social Identities. The trip runs from May 25 to June 25. The deadline to apply is November 29, but applications will be accepted until all spots are filled.

During KU Italy Summer: Art and Art History, students will be based in Verona and take trips to locations such as Florence, Venice, Padova, Mantova, Bologna, Milan and Lake Garda. The courses offered during this trip are The Visual Journal: Drawing and Designing Abroad and Cross Currents of Italian Art. The trip runs from July 11-26, and applications are due by Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

During the KU South Africa Summer Program, students will be based in Cape Town where they will implement reading interventions with children. The course offered during this trip is Literacy Development in Core and Intervention Areas, which has a pre-requisite of SPU 201. The trip will last ten days during the Summer II session. Applications are due by Mar. 1.

The KU Spain Summer Program is based in Valladolid, Spain for five weeks. The courses available for students during this trip are Spanish 103, 104, 341, 360, and 370. The application deadline is Feb. 15.

