Over $300,00 Raised During Third Annual 1866 Minute Giving Challenge

By Carin Holmes

News Editor

The KU Foundation held its third annual 1866 Minute Giving Challenge from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, raising over $300,000.

The 1866 Minute Giving Challenge lasts for 1,866 minutes in recognition of the year KU was founded: 1866. The purpose of this event is to raise money to assist sports, clubs and professional development for KU students as well as to help students in a financial crisis cover food and housing expenses.

The challenge exceeded its fundraising goal of $250,000 by raising more than $300,000.

The table set up for the KU Foundation

Credit: Amber Lyn Hunsicker, Editor-in-Chief

The challenge began on Oct. 26 at 7 a.m. and ran until Oct. 27 at 2:06 p.m. During this 1,866-minute long period, donors were asked to donate individually or in teams.

Rugby United raised the most money withover $40,000 raised. Other top teams include KU Track and Cross Country and KU Wrestling.

This event comes weeks after the KU Foundation officially launched the Together, We’re Golden campaign to raise money for scholarships, emergency funds and experiences for students.

While the 1866 Minute Giving Challenge is over, the donation page is still available for individuals to continue raising funds. The donation page can be found here.

