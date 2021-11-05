Groups from KU, the Borough of Kutztown and Topton to Host Forum for Veterans Town Hall

By Marcos Dos Diaz Davila

On Nov. 5, sponsored by KU’s Lion’s Club, the Boroughs of Kutztown and Topton, the VFW Post 560 KU Chapter, KU Veterans Services and the KU Military Club will be hosting a town hall for military members, veterans, dependents, service organizations and the general public, to provide current updates on VA programs and veteran services in the area. The meeting will run from 4:00-7:30 p.m. with registration starting at 3:00 p.m. at Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion.

The town hall meeting is an open forum for veterans interested in learning about the services available and for those who are currently receiving benefits and care from VA. The meeting provides an opportunity to build and strengthen VA’s commitment to ensuring veterans, families and other beneficiaries have an opportunity to share their experiences and have their health care concerns addressed.

Leadership from the Lebanon VA Medical Center will be on hand to answer questions and inquiries on healthcare and benefits. Local government and community organizations such as Berks County Veterans Affairs, Berks County Veterans Treatment Court, Disabled American Veterans, Lebanon VA Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Health Network Veteran Health Program, Navy Club USA, U.S Congressman Dan Meuser Office (PA-09), Veterans Coalition of PA, and Veterans Making a Difference will be available to share information on programs and services available to the veteran community. Refreshments will be served by the Ladies Auxiliary of Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion.

The event is free and will be presented in person and online. Free parking is available nearby. The event site and parking are ADA accessible, and CDC COVID-19 protocols will be observed. For more information, visit the event website at www.kutztown.edu/veterans.

