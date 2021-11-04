Homecoming at KU

By Camryn Eveler

KU’s official Homecoming celebration will take place on Oct. 30. Across campus, both the KU Campus Store and Dixon Marketplace will be holding sales in addition to the myriad of sporting events and additional events that will occur throughout Homecoming week.

Beginning Oct. 29, the KU Campus Store and Dixon Marketplace will be having an exclusive Homecoming sale. Consisting of $10 off $49, $20 off $99 or $40 off $199, the sale will run Oct 30 and 31. The KU Campus Store’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be multiple home sporting events. These events include women’s soccer (Oct. 27 v. Bloomsburg at 3 p.m. on Keystone Field), field hockey (Oct. 27 v. West Chester at 7 p.m. in Andre Reed Stadium), swimming (Oct. 30 v. East Stroudsburg at 12 p.m. in Keystone Hall) and football (Oct. 30 v. Millersville at 2:05 p.m. in Andre Reed Stadium).

On Oct. 28, there will be a Homecoming Pep Rally on the away side of Andre Reed Stadium (rain location: Recreation Center) at 8 p.m., and at half-time duringSaturday’s football game, the Spirit Court Champions will be announced and awarded by the Alumni Council.

More information about 2021 Homecoming events can be found at: https://www.kutztown.edu/events/homecoming.html.

