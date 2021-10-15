COVID-19 Vaccines Available At and Around KU

By Julia Deyoung

Assistant News Editor

KU is providing vaccine clinics on campus and has online resources available to help students find locations where the vaccine is readily available. These resources are available through multiple links under the vaccination information tab on the KU website.

“Kutztown University strongly encourages members of its campus community to get vaccinated,” KU’s website stated. “It is an important tool to help us end the pandemic.”

KU is offering COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge to all students, employees and community members. These clinics are held in the East Gym of the Student Recreation Center, and they will be offering the Moderna shot. Instructions on how to register for the clinic coming up on Oct. 15 are on KU’s website.

Other options for the KU community are the three local pharmacies: Rite Aid, Weis Pharmacy and CVS Pharmacy, which are all within a few miles of KU. Links for these pharmacies can be found on KU’s website.

If none of these options work, vaccines are also available through St. Luke’s or LVHN. KU’s website provides links to these websites.

The CDC’s website also offers information about the COVID-19 vaccine and its benefits and COVID-19 in general.

