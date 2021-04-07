Pennsylvania Department of Health Accelerates Vaccine Rollout

By Sabrina Betterly

On March 31, Pennsylvania health officials announced that beginning April 19, all Pa. residents are eligible to receive a vaccine.

This acceleration of vaccine eligibility is due to more vaccine availability, such as the one by Johnson & Johnson, according to Barry Ciccocioppo, a spokesperson for the Department of Health.

Starting March 31, law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers and food and agriculture workers became eligible. This concluded phase 1A of vaccine rollout.

Next in line is phase 1B, which began on April 5 and includes education workers, postal workers, public transit workers and more.

April 12 will be the beginning of phase 1C, which includes essential workers like housing construction, finance, and food service workers.

Finally on April 19, all Pa. residents who are 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine, so long as they don’t have contraindication to the vaccine.

To find nearby locations of where to get vaccinated, visit the Department of Health website which has a vaccine provider map.

