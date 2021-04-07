Arts & Entertainment

KU’s Art Galleries

By Jenny Wallace
Arts & Entertainment Editor

KU’s Spring 2021 art galleries are open. Upcoming student showcases are as follows:

Atrium Gallery:

  • Joey Strain April 10-April 23
  • Freshman Foundations April 24-May 4
  • CD MFA May 5-May 8

Bear’s Den Gallery:

  • Nicholas Roberts & Katherine Raudenbush March 27-April 9
  • Gwendolyn Yoppolo “Full Spectrum” April 10-April 23
  • NAEA April 24-May 8

Corner Gallery:

  • Samantha Merrill March 27-April 9

Brass Rail Gallery:

  • Makenzie VanOrden March 27-April 9
  • Rogan English April 10-April 23
  • Allison Matero (Women’s Center) May 1-8

Please take the time to show your support by visiting these galleries on campus.

  • Credit: Lena Hamm

