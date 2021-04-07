KU’s Art Galleries

By Jenny Wallace
Arts & Entertainment Editor
KU’s Spring 2021 art galleries are open. Upcoming student showcases are as follows:
Atrium Gallery:
- Joey Strain April 10-April 23
- Freshman Foundations April 24-May 4
- CD MFA May 5-May 8
Bear’s Den Gallery:
- Nicholas Roberts & Katherine Raudenbush March 27-April 9
- Gwendolyn Yoppolo “Full Spectrum” April 10-April 23
- NAEA April 24-May 8
Corner Gallery:
- Samantha Merrill March 27-April 9
Brass Rail Gallery:
- Makenzie VanOrden March 27-April 9
- Rogan English April 10-April 23
- Allison Matero (Women’s Center) May 1-8
Please take the time to show your support by visiting these galleries on campus.
