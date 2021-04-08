Mitchell Peers’ Named Athlete of the Week

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Mitchell Peers Named PSAC Player of the Week Caption: KUbears

Junior Mitchell Peers of Boyertown, Pa., played to impress last week. The outfielder of the KU baseball team was named PSAC East Athlete of the Week.

Last week, Peers had at least one hit in each of the five games he started for the Golden Bears. According to kubears.com, he totaled 10 hits, including two home runs and three doubles, 12 RBIs and six runs for the week.

Last Tuesday the Maroon and Gold faced East Stroudsburg. Peers set a new season-high in hits, going 3-for-4 at the plate, and RBI with five, also adding two runs, leading the team to another win.

Peers has started 21 games for KU this season. His 21 RBIs is tied for the team lead.

The Golden Bears prepare for a four-game series this weekend. The first two games are on the road on Friday, April 9, while the Golden Bears invite Shippensburg to play on the North Campus field for the last two on April 10.

