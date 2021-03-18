KU Hosts Second Wellness Day of the Semester

By Sabrina Betterly, News Editor

Michael Alberto, Contributing Writer

On Wednesday, March 10, KU held its second student wellness day of the semester, which included many events such as axe throwing, black light t-shirt painting, henna tattoos, lots of meditation and food trucks.

The DIY Paisley and Company workshops from the last wellness day returned due to popular demand, and students were able to make sugar scrubs and lotions.

Students enjoying Paisley and Co. diy lotion workshop. Credit: Lena Hamm

KU also held a late night ice cream and pancake bar at South Dining Hall the night before.

The second wellness day was well-received by KU students.

“My girlfriend and I did the axe throwing twice because it was so fun, and the strawberry lemonades were really good and fresh,” said Hailey Johnson.

Isabel Colon said, “Yesterday’s wellness day was really fun. It reminds me of when we didn’t have [COVID-19 happening] and [we] would go around campus when people would have events, and it really helped us socialize.”

Student getting a Henna tattoo. Credit: Lena Hamm

Another student, Corvus Romano, said, “The weather lined up so well with the day off. I had so much fun being spontaneous and drawing with the art students that make KU amazing.”

Despite the lack of spring break, some students seem to find enjoyment in the wellness days.

“The university is really going all out for this. It’s a great alternative instead of spring break considering the restrictions due to COVID,” said KU student Karissa Jean.

Shantae Saunders said, “I appreciated the effort the university has gone to in order to try and do something in the absence of spring break.”

There will be a few more wellness days this semester with the next on Friday, April 2, including no classes on Saturday, April 3, and the final wellness day will be on April 20.





