Student Government Board Election Cycle Begins

By Carin Holmes

Assistant News Editor

The Student Government Board (SGB) election cycle began Tuesday, March 16, with self-nominations opening for the 2021-2022 school year.

Credit: KUSGB Instagram

Students can nominate themselves to run for SGB membership by filling out a form on ENGAGE entitled “2021-22 General Board Nominations.” Students can nominate themselves to represent their college (Business, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences or Visual and Performing Arts) or the undergraduate student body at-large.

“If you want to make a change, the Student Government Board is a great place to start,” said SGB Vice President Jenny Wallace.

Students elected to the SGB are responsible for advocating for the student body. Wallace said that in the past year, the SGB has worked with the administration and advocated for COVID-19 testing, pass/fail grading, and in-person graduation, amongst other things.

Students who are elected are eligible to serve on sub-committees including Academic Affairs, Internal Affairs, Student Affairs, Public Relations and Constitution and Policy.

Wallace said that the SGB is looking for students to join who are friendly, outgoing and willing to step outside of their comfort zones. She said that even if students do not think they have leadership experience, they should still consider joining to gain that experience.

Those who are interested in nominating themselves must have and maintain a GPA above 2.3 and be available for SGB meetings every Tuesday of the semester from 5 to 7 p.m. Students have until Tuesday, March 23 at noon to nominate themselves.

All members of the student body will be able to vote in this election on ENGAGE from noon on March 23 to noon on March 30.

