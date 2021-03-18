Controversy Headlines the 2021 Grammys

By Jenny Wallace, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Spencer Ford, Recruitment and Retention

On March 14, The Recording Academy Grammy Awards held its 63rd ceremony. From attire, to performances, to nominees and award winners, this year’s Grammys was far from uneventful.

Harry Styles posing on the red carpet before Grammy awards. Credit: stylecaster.com

Justin Bieber posted on Instagram late last year expressing his concern with his “Changes” album nomination, stating it “was and is an R&B album,” not pop. Bieber then went on to win Best Country Duo/Group Performance, with Dan + Shay for the song, “10,000 Hours.”

Taylor Swift made her first appearance at the show since 2016. Swift was nominated for six Grammys and ended up taking one home for Album of the Year for her album “Folklore,” which she released this past summer. Swift also released “Evermore” at the end of last year, but she did not receive recognition for the “Folklore” successor.

Taylor Swift, winner of Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’ Photo by Kevin Mazur

Harry Styles gained attention not just for his music, but also for the outfit he wore to the event, being compared to the way Alicia Silverstone’s character in “Clueless” dressed. Additionally, the purple Gucci boa Styles wore has since sold out. Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”

In addition to Swift, Bieber and Styles, K-Pop boy band BTS was nominated for one Grammy this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Dynamite.” BTS ultimately did not win this category.

Meg Thee Stallion and Cardi B during ‘WAP’ performance. Credit: Variety.com

“The Scammy’s” and “BTS” were quick to jump to the top trending pages of twitter, where BTS fans voiced their frustration with the award show, saying that the band was “snubbed.” @swiftyeondan13 tweeted, “the success of bts in 2020 cannot be ignored and denied. grammys are over, they were unfair and disgusting, but i’m rooting for the main awards at the other shows. bc if they snub them again, stay away from my boys and dont use them for clout.”

Not surprisingly, the controversy continued, as Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion faced backlash for their “WAP” performance. Fox commentator Tucker Carlson and his guest Candance Owens were less than pleased with the duo’s set.

“They’re intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children,” said Carlson. Owens then described the performance as a “lesbian sex scene being simulated on television.” They believe “WAP” has attacked American values and traditions.

While Cardi B did not win any awards, Meg The Stallion won Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her “Savage” remix.

Check out the rest of the winners on Grammy.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

