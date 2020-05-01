Students may receive emergency grant

By Maddie O’Shea

News Editor

Some students received an email on Wednesday from BankMobile Disbursements about an emergency financial aid grant. Only those who qualify will receive the payment.

The message mentioned an announcement from the Department of Education, who are releasing funds for an emergency financial aid grant some students qualify for. BanksMobile urged students to verify bank account information.

While the email did not state whether students would be receiving the grant or not, BankMobile sent out a second email to clarify that students may not receive funds even if they got the message.

The funding is for the CARES act. In order to qualify, students must meet conditions under the Department of Education and Title IV guidelines. According to KU announcements, more information will be sent out next week, and those who qualify will be notified.

Those who are in need may apply for the KU Care Team Emergency Funding Request, which is on a case-by-case basis. The KU fund covers expenses such as food, rent, medication, essential belongings, educational supplies, etc. Tuition, bail and nonessential items are not typically counted according to the form.