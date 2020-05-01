Return of baseball could spark debates

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Due to COVID-19, this year’s baseball season is uncertain. Officials have announced that owners will lose money if they decide to play without fans. If the baseball league decides to play this season, then a pay reduction from players will be required. It is still unclear as to when this information will be given. The officials speculate that many of the players won’t agree to the deal.

MLB and the union have not finalized any discussion on the pay structure of a potentially shortened season. There are too many factors that have to be taken into consideration, and with an unknown future, it makes it difficult to make any decision.

Union officials have argued that teams will lose money if pay cuts are enacted. With the television revenue, reduction in expenses related to staging games with fans, and a postseason, the finances can be made up.

The league estimates that teams get about 40 percent of their revenue from ticketing, parking, concessions and other elements of having fans in attendance.