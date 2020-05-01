Sports

Rob Gronkowski interested in returning to the NFL

By Sammy Strobel
Assistant Sports Editor

On March 24, at the age of 30, tight-end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement. About a year later, he announced an interest in playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His former teammate, Tom Brady, recently signed with the Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski announces an interest in returning to the NFL Photo Credits: Barry Chin, Boston Globe Staff

In order for Gronkowski to sign with Tampa, Bill Belichick would have to do one of the following: trade him to the Buccaneers or release him. The NFL doesn’t see a release occurring because the New England Patriots would get nothing in return. 

Gronkowski claims he doesn’t need much time to train. In fact, he stated that a month of training is more than enough time to prepare him for a season of football. 

After retiring in March, he became a host for Wrestlmania and has appeared as a sports analyst on the NFL channel. However, Gronkowski states that he is more than willing to put those jobs on pause for an NFL return.

Gronkowski is a three-time super bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro selection and one of the best tight ends in league history. He announced that the only way he would unretire is if his passion for the game returns. 

He claims he is ready to take the field again. The fans are expecting to see Gronkowski playing with the Buccaneers at the start of the NFL season in September.

