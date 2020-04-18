Council of Trustees approve Spring 2020 Graduates

By Donovan Levine

Freeform Editor

The Kutztown University Council of Trustees approved the spring 2020 graduates as part of their latest meeting, held on April 16.

In Thursday’s business, the KU Council of Trustees approved seven internship agreements between KU and Bogia Engineering, Inc., Wyomissing, Pa.; HEADstrong Foundation, Holmes, Pa.; Her Campus Media, Boston, Mass.; Lehigh Valley Arts Council, Allentown, Pa.; Peters Township School District, McMurray, Pa.; Schuylkill Valley High School, Leesport, Pa. and The Amos Lemon Burkhart Foundation, Mohnton, Pa.

Among other approvals, the council approved purchases and contracts under, over and exactly $100,000 as well as other miscellaneous fees.

The KU Council of Trustees’ next public board meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m., Thursday, June 11.