KU switches to intramural esports

By Donovan Levine

Freeform Editor

While KU was forced to abruptly shut down all athletic sports seasons due to the pandemic, KU intramural sports are staying relevant by starting esports leagues, unrelated to the official Esports Club.

Currently, Madden 20, NBA 2K20 and NHL 20 are all in session until April 30. All three are available on Xbox One, but only Madden and NBA are available on the PS4.

This is following suit of many professional athletes like Trae Young or Zach LaVine, who have taken advantage of this sudden intermission to host and play in esports tournaments.

With KU’s intramural sports, you can either host the game or get an invite from someone–in a way like how Matt Barrett organizes his fantasy leagues. After you play, the winner sends an email to the intramural league with a picture of the score, and they update their standings based on that. Rules and format work the same as regular intramurals.