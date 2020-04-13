AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk at KU to be held virtually

By DJ Greenzweig

Although the spring semester at KU has been interrupted, the sixth annual Out of the Darkness Walk will still be held on April 26, virtually. The event hopes to promote the mission of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Check-in begins online on the day of the event at 3 p.m. The virtual walk will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to continue to raise awareness by sharing the event on social media and collecting donations through the AFSP Donor Drive. On the 26th, the hashtag #kutztownuniversityhopewalkshere2020 will be utilized to collect posts and photos from participants.

Registration for the virtual walk runs up until the day of the event. However, donations are accepted through participant donor drives through May. Teams or individuals can register here.

AFSP states, “When you walk in the Out of Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow AFSP to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.”

As of April 8, there are 14 teams and 93 participants registered to participate. From KU, some student organization teams include KU Cheerleading, Model United Nations and NAMI at KU.

The virtual KU campus walk has a goal of raising $7,000.

For more information, please contact Patti Brenner at 610-207-9696 or brenner@kutztown.edu.