KU’s Writing Center Moves Online For Remainder Of Semester

By Danielle Hunczak

Contributing Writer

Along with classes, the university’s writing center has also made the transition to online in order to continue helping students with their writing and assignments. President Hawkinson made the decision to close KU on March 16, moving classes online for the remainder of the semester.

Sessions will take place virtually “face to face” via WCOnline using video and audio components and students will be allotted a full half hour of either writing or tutoring in all subjects.

The “face to face” component will allow students and tutors to interact while reviewing and discussing the writing.

The center’s four graduate assistants will be assisting students under the supervision of Dr. Pytleski.

“Tutors and I have been practicing the online platform prior to opening and being sure they have the resources at their fingertips for all sessions. They will email professors after writing sessions at the student’s request,” said Dr. Pytleski, Director of KUWC when asked about preparations that have been made.

Starting March 23, students can schedule appointments through the writing centers website and can expect immediate responses from the tutors.

The expectation for meeting online is the same as if the student went to the writing center physically. Students are expected and encouraged to interact with the tutors when discussing their papers. This means that students cannot “drop off” their paper or send it in via email to be reviewed and fixed by the tutor. The student must be present for every step.

“The KU writing center is hoping to help as many students as possible as they do their work from home,” said Pytleski.

Sessions can be scheduled Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students will be required to make an account on WCOnline prior to scheduling an appointment with the tutors.

Information regarding the KUWC moving to online has also been shared through KU announcements, the Daily Brief and an email that has been sent out to all faculty.