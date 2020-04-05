KU Offering Crisis Resources

By DJ Greenzweig

Retention & Recruitment Manager

If anyone is struggling adjusting to the stress of online classes, having problems at home, or simply need someone to talk to, KU is offering services to combat mental health struggles during this uncertain time.

The University Counseling and Psychological Services is continuing to offer their counseling services online or over the phone for students. You can reach out to them through email (cps@kutztown.edu) or via phone at 610-683-4072.

CPS asks that any student in need of services fill out the telemental health consent form located on their website. Prior to any session, students should have the following information available in case of an emergency:

1) The address of your location

2) The name and number of an emergency contact

3) The name and address of the nearest hospital

The KU Residence Life is also here to help ensure success of students and assist in anyway possible. If you are struggling resolving conflicts at home, they ask that you fill out the “Request for Student Assistance” form and someone from the Student Assistance Program will be in contact.

As stated on the form, “The Student Assistance program through the Office of the Dean of Students offers confidential and informal consultation services to Kutztown University students by providing information, advice, intervention and referrals in matters that interfere with students’ academic and personal success.”

Residence Life student faculty are also offering weekly email check-in’s with their residents. They will be holding various online events, such as coloring sessions over Zoom to help create a sense of normalcy during this time. Students should keep an eye on their emails for specific communication from their CA’s.

This is certainly a stressful and confusing time for many KU students. It is important to know that the university still aims to help students in any way possible. Please reach out to any one of these resources if you find yourself needing assistance.

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, please utilize one of the following resources: Search for your county’s crisis intervention line by using the following search terms: “______ county crisis intervention”

Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (1-800-273-TALK [8255]).