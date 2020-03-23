KU Health Center makes efforts to keep students informed

By Maddie O’Shea

News Editor

The KU Health Center has been making efforts to monitor COVID-19. While there have been no cases reported on campus, there has been one case in Berks County on March 18.

While the Health Center remains open, patients must call for an appointment prior to entering the building.

The staff has and will continue to use the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for guidance and advisories.

The CDC recommended social distancing. Signs were posted at the Health Center entrance with instructions to stop and call first before entering. The warning applied to students, staff, delivery and service personnel, mail carriers, etc. Next, COVID-19 phone triage was initiated and performed by registered nurses. In addition, all Health Center appointments were changed from walk-ins to appointments only.

Nurses have been readily available to answer student calls regarding coronavirus concerns. The Health Center has a screening procedure for students who believe they show symptoms. It also provides hotlines supported by local hospitals.

According to WHO, there are two myths the Health Center nurses wish to warn students about. One is taking hot baths to prevent the virus. A solution is to wash hands frequently. Another myth is spraying alcohol or chlorine all over the body as a means of prevention. Doing so will not kill viruses that have already entered the body.

Calls for the Health Center can be placed at 610-683-4082.