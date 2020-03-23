Dining services impacted by semester changes

By Maddie O’Shea

News Editor

Since the decision to move spring courses online for the rest of the semester, dining services have been impacted.

At this time, all dining facilities, other than South Dining Hall, are closed to the KU community. South is only open during select times for pre-approved students currently living on-campus.

Currently, there are approximately 55 students staying on campus. Housing and Dining Services expects that number to lower in the following weeks.

With students still at KU comes the issue of ensuring students are fed. At South Dining Hall, Aramark management and chefs are making the effort. They also have adjusted protocol to enforce added sanitation measures.

“Aramark has been great partners during this health crisis,” said Kent Dalquist, the Director of Housing and Dining Services. “They are preparing complete meals at this time for those students approved to be living on-campus. This includes brunch and dinner 7 days a week through March 30 at this time.”

Housing and Dining services has experienced heightened concerns about safe move-out procedures and assisting those approved to be on-campus. Move-out procedures can be found on KU’s website and student emails. If students believe they need to stay on campus, they must go through a screening at KU Health and Wellness Services.