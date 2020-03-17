KU softball sweeps Winston-Salem State University in doubleheader

Lauren Gudknecht

Contributing Writer

KU’s softball team was down south on March 7, versing Winston-Salem State University of North Carolina. The Golden Bears won both games in a doubleheader sweep.

It took the team a little while to warm up against the Rams, but they were the first to put themselves on the scoreboard—senior Taylor Knappenberger scored the first run against Winston-Salem State. Zoe Texidor, junior, went 2-2 with a walk, while junior Alyssa Donato had two runs batted and a home run to help put KU in the lead.

After that, Amber Brugger got the win in the circle and Bridget Bailey got the save throwing two innings in relief. The girls ended the first game with a 4-3 win.

The second game consisted of Donato, who was 2 for 3 with three RBI’s and a home run; Gillian Walsh, a freshman and2 for 3 with a home run and junior Jenna Lapowski, who was 2 for 2 with two RBI’s and a home run. Katelyn Ostaszewski also had two RBI’s, while Bridget Bailey threw a one-hitter and got the overall win for the team.

KU ended the second game with a huge 9-0 win over the Rams in a total of 6 innings. Coach Lawes was proud of her team.