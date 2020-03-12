KU suspends classes surrounding coronavirus concerns

By Maddie O’Shea

News Editor

KU has suspended classes because of coronavirus concerns. Spring break has been extended; courses and residence halls will be closed until March 21. University-sponsored travel is cancelled. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus.

Currently, residence halls are scheduled to re-open Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m., and classes will resume Monday, March 23.

Administrative offices will remain open on regular hours. In addition, intercollegiate athletic events will be held as scheduled.

Faculty are encouraged to use time to prepare course materials online, should the suspension be pushed back any further.

Those feeling ill are encouraged to contact family doctors and the KU Health & Wellness Center at 610-683-4082.

“I feel like the semester is about to get messed up,” said junior Jocelynn Hessler. “I don’t see the virus going away anytime soon.”

The virus is spread from person-to-person through contact, including respiratory droplets when someone coughs or sneezes. In addition, infected surfaces or objects can spread coronavirus.

Symptoms may include a fever, cough or shortness of breath. They can appear two to fourteen days after exposure.

If students or faculty are sick, it is highly recommended to stay home and rest. Avoid contact with those who are sick and avoid touching your face. Cover your mouth with your arm when coughing or sneezing. In addition, remember to wash your hands throughout the day.

More information can be found at the CDC or the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Updates are available on KU’s website.