Bearfest 41: an expeditious adventure

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

For four decades, Bearfest has been the leading event for the spring semester at KU, drawing hundreds of students to events on South Campus, and this year was no different.

With the theme being Expedition Bearfest, the four-day event marked its 41st year, holding successful events each day.

Kicking off with an all-you-can-eat picnic sponsored by Aramark on the DMZ, this year’s Bearfest began on April 24, at 5 p.m. with the theme of, “And so the adventure begins.”

Concurrent with the picnic, students could participate in a trio of inflatable games: twister, whack-a-mole and a bungee game. Students also played cornhole and giant Jenga. At 8:00 p.m., the Association of Campus Events hosted their Drag Bingo event under the Bearfest tent.

Thursday’s theme was “Welcome to the Jungle,” and, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., students took turns participating in a variety of thrill-seeking activities, including a foam slide down the DMZ, a mechanical shark ride and a 20-foot stunt jump.

Friday’s events were held in South Dining Hall with casino-related events, coinciding with the theme, “Cruising to a Pair-a-Dice.” From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., casino games, including blackjack, roulette and slot machines, were played. “Winnings” distributed were raffle tickets to be used for raffle baskets.

Bearfest’s conclusion came on Saturday, with a community carnival at noon, delayed an hour because of windy conditions. Themed “This One Time at Bear Camp,” the event brought the KU community together as many campus organizations set up tables for the crafts tent. Inflatables were once again set up, this time an obstacle course, hoverball archery and a log slammer, among others. Children from the Kutztown area were also participants in the day’s events.

A butterfly release concluded the Bearfest festivities. Around 225 butterflies, encased in envelopes, were given to crowd members to release.