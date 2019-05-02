Six seniors awarded at KU Communication Design Senior Showcase

By Carley Wise

Staff Writer

KU showcased the best work of communication design seniors in the Miller Gallery from April 13-21. During which, awards were given to six students: Mary Shriner, Alexandria Shope, Alyse Ryan, Jess Paley, Caleb Finn and Michael Pickard.

Seniors prepped for the gallery by putting together a portfolio of their best work, go before a jury made up of CD professors and convince them as to why their best two works should be displayed.

The Communication Design Senior Showcase featured different kinds of artwork, ranging from restaurant graphics, package designs, advertisements, illustrations and more.

Seniors taking the restaurant graphics workshop had to create a full menu, a drink menu and the stationary style.

Ryan’s artwork lead her to receive the Brenda Innocenti Champion Female Creative Talent and Leadership Award from the CD department this year. Ryan went with a build-your-own s’mores theme and chose a rustic by the sea design.

She went on to explain how great of an experience she had in the CD program here at KU. “It’s just the relationships you have with the professors and your classmates. It’s like a very mini family, everyone helps each other, and the professors want to see you do good.”

Seniors Clarie Frank and Hannah Amos also proudly spoke about the CD program placing third in the state and how the program prepared them for the real world. Frank had a t-shirt and booklet displayed, which she had made for sorority recruitment week. Amos chose to have her restaurant graphic, Good For Your Gut Bar, and a wine bottle she made in the packaging design workshop.

According to the KU CD Instagram, Shriner won the Don Breter Memorial Outstanding Senior Award, Shope received the Graphic Design Award, Paley earned the Interactive Design Award, Finn was awarded the Dianne V. Dockery Advertising Award and Pickard won the Terry Boyle Most Improved Award.

The Miller Gallery also held an exhibition for art education and craft majors and is currently holding one for studio art majors until May 5.