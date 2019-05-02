Profile: Performance Dance Portmanteau produces 8th spring showcase

By Heather Gursky

Arts and Entertainment Editor

In the afternoon of April 27, Performance Dance Portmanteau (PDP) successfully produced and performed their spring showcase titled “Journey.” The event was held in Schaeffer auditorium from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets were sold on at the door, along with flowers and candy for dancers, raffle baskets and PDP merch.

As the brochure stated, “The Journey is an exhilarating, spontaneous, breathtaking, and difficult road that we take in our lives. So, today, our choreographers are sharing pieces that they have created that reflect the ups and the downs, and show the duality of everyone’s journey.”

Choreographers of this show were President Salem Borelli, Vice President Alyssa Halton, Treasurer Abby Gibe, Secretary Molly Hill, Michaela Collins, Kourtney Feste, Raven Gabriele, Jamilee Hoffman, Eric Malinowski, Cara Mclain, Katie Miller, Cassie Torres and Amy Phifer.

Those who choreographed for the event went through an audition process.

The showcase started with an upbeat tap dance to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” choreographed by Feste. Other dance styles during the show included an upbeat hip-hop routine choreographed by Gabriele, a nostalgic “Hairspray” jazz number by Phifer, a pointe performance choreographed by Hoffman and a lyrical piece by Borelli.

One performance in the showcase included this year’s and next year’s executive board members. The event ended with a classical piece choreographed by Borelli and Halton.

As stated by Borelli, PDP is an all-inclusive club run by students. The club is for advanced dancers and beginners alike, and there is no audition process to become a member. Weekly technique practices are held for those who want to learn or strengthen their basic ballet skills and core muscles.

When talking about her time as president, Borelli states, “Not only have I learned a lot about what goes into keeping the club active and keeping everyone happy, but I have also learned a lot about myself.”

“My favorite part of the club is getting to spend time with people who love dance, so it is a nice break from class. And I have made a lot of new friends—people who I will keep in contact with after graduation.” Borelli added.

Having been a dancer since the age of four, Borelli states that she hopes to continue either learning or teaching dance, simply saying commenting, “I would die without it!’