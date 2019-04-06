Featured

Kutzpatty’s weekend enforcement data released

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Kaylee Lindenmuth
News Editor

KU released enforcement data for Kutzpatty’s weekend, March 22-24.

Photo courtesy of Kaylee Lindenmuth, The Keystone — A Kutztown Police car.

 

According to Matt Santos, vice president of University Relations and Athletics, 48 criminal arrests were made over that weekend across four law enforcement agencies – Kutztown Borough Police, KU Public Safety, the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement.

“There were a total of 48 criminal arrests, which is about the same as last year,” Santos said.

Throughout the weekend, the four agencies handled 25 liquor-law violations. Additionally, borough police reported four disorderly conduct violations and six noise violations.

PSP and KU Public Safety reported six drug violations, and the two agencies also handed out 41 traffic citations. State troopers also filed charges against four for driving under the influence.

Borough police filed nearly 100 parking tickets, while KU Public Safety filed 18.

 

Categories: Featured, News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s