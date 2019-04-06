Kutzpatty’s weekend enforcement data released

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

KU released enforcement data for Kutzpatty’s weekend, March 22-24.

According to Matt Santos, vice president of University Relations and Athletics, 48 criminal arrests were made over that weekend across four law enforcement agencies – Kutztown Borough Police, KU Public Safety, the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement.

“There were a total of 48 criminal arrests, which is about the same as last year,” Santos said.

Throughout the weekend, the four agencies handled 25 liquor-law violations. Additionally, borough police reported four disorderly conduct violations and six noise violations.

PSP and KU Public Safety reported six drug violations, and the two agencies also handed out 41 traffic citations. State troopers also filed charges against four for driving under the influence.

Borough police filed nearly 100 parking tickets, while KU Public Safety filed 18.