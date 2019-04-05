Head coach Chris Blum earns 500th career win with KU baseball

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bear baseball team won game two of a doubleheader against Bloomsburg on March 30, marking this as Chris Blum’s 500th career win as head coach of the KU baseball team.

KU ended a six game losing streak with their win in game two with a 2-1 score following a 10-3 loss to Bloomsburg in the first game. This win makes Blum the fifth coach, and third fastest, in PSAC history to reach 500 wins at a conference school. Blum is now in his 17th season at KU and has averaged over 31 wins per season while leading KU to four PSAC championships, three regional titles and 10 NCAA Championship tournament appearances.

Game 1: Bloomsburg 10, Golden Bears 3

The Golden Bears started the game with the lead, leading 3-0 in the first two innings before Bloomsburg scored 10 unanswered runs and claimed the victory.

KU had the bases loaded in the top of the first inning when Mike Villa was hit by a pitch, moving the baserunners and bringing Tanner Miller home to score the game’s first run.

In the top of the second inning, Miller drove home Jacoby Pate on a fielder’s choice. Zach Moretski hit a single and brought Brandon Heere home to give the Golden Bears a 3-0 lead.

Bloomsburg decided to wake up the bats once KU had their three-point lead and would go on to score the next 10 points and finish the game with a win.

Game 2: Golden Bears 2, Bloomsburg 1

KU once again decided to strike early by putting a point on the board in the top of the first from a fielder’s choice incident that sent Miller home.

Bloomsburg matched KU’s lone point in the bottom of the third. The Golden Bears weren’t done yet, though. Connor Teschko hit a double in the top of the fourth, bringing home Andy Blum for a go-ahead run.

Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish pitched a complete game in the second game, only allowing one hit in the final three innings to thwart any comeback attempts by Bloomsburg and was able to wrap up the game. He finished the game with seven hits and seven strikeouts.

KU had just five hits on the game, compared to Bloom’s seven, all coming from the bottom half of the batting order.