Student charged for GBVS rape

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

A KU student from Birdsboro is facing multiple charges after a reported rape at Golden Bear Village South on Sept. 22.

Casey Fitzsimmons, 20, of Birdsboro was charged in November with felony counts of rape with forcible compulsion and sexual assault, misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent and indecent assault with forcible compulsion.

Fitzsimmons was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Gail Greth, Fleetwood, and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Sept. 22, when a woman met Fitzsimmons on a dating app. The two met around 2 a.m. at the woman’s apartment, and Fitzsimmons was notified ahead of time she wasn’t interested in sex, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The two watched TV and began to kiss. Then, Fitzsimmons began to remove clothing from the woman. After she told him that she didn’t want to proceed, Fitzsimmons allegedly pinned her.

Fitzsimmons was asked to leave the room in the morning and later apologized via the app. Fitzsimmons was interviewed by KU Public Safety and admitted the woman did not consent.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Greth’s Fleetwood courtroom.