KU athletics ranked third in PSAC Dixon Trophy standings

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU has wrapped up all their fall sports seasons and the Golden Bears are currently ranked third in the PSAC Dixon Trophy standings.

The Dixon Trophy is awarded at the end of each academic year to the most successful PSAC program based on conference playoff finishes, as well as their regular-season finish. Standings are based on an average score for all PSAC Championship sports that each school sponsors. With 18 schools currently in the PSAC, each conference sport is awarded 18 points and a descending point value is given for respective place finishes. Second- through last-place values are determined by how many teams participate in the sport, since not every school sponsors every sport.

The Golden Bears football team led all KU sports with 14.5 points as the team won its most games (nine) since the 2011 season. KU football finished the season with their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 as well, wrapping up their season with a 9-2 record and taking second place in the PSAC East, third in the entire PSAC behind West Chester and Slippery Rock.

Men’s cross country also wrapped up a big season for KU, earning an average of 14 points. The Golden Bears highlighted their season with a fourth-place finish at the PSAC Championship Meet, the program’s best finish since the 2002 season when they also placed fourth.

Women’s soccer led the way for all women’s sports at KU with 14 points. The team finished their season with a second place finish in the regular season but fell to ESU in the PSAC quarterfinals.

Women’s cross country followed behind soccer with 13 points. KU finished in sixth at the PSAC Championship Meet.

KU field hockey wrapped up their season with the most wins in the program since 2007 and played in their first PSAC Tournament since 2015. Field hockey claimed 11 points for KU along with golf while women’s volleyball claimed 2.5.

The Golden Bears finished ninth at the end of the 2017-18 academic year in Dixon Trophy standings.

The award is named in honor of F. Eugene Dixon, Jr., former chairman of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors, and enters its 24th year of existence. In the history of the award, seven different schools have won the Dixon Trophy. Shippensburg has been awarded the honor of a league-best eight times while West Chester has earned it four times. Lock Haven and Bloomsburg have three titles while California has two. KU, Slippery Rock and Millersville have each won the Dixon Trophy just once.

West Chester and Shippensburg currently sit at the top of the ranks in overall trophy standings. Seven PSAC Championships will be contested in the 2018-19-winter season and the next update of the Dixon Trophy standings will be released in early March, following the basketball championships.